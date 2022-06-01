June 3, Martyrs’ Day is celebrated at both the Namugongo Catholic shrine and Namugongo martyrs Anglican site as one of the largest Christian pilgrimage destinations in Africa.

The day is dedicated to the 22 Martyrs and saints of Uganda who were martyred between 1885 and 1887 by the king of Buganda, Kabaka Mwanga II.

In 2019 alone, over 30,000 people made pilgrimage to the holy site, it is therefore of little wonder, that more than ever, grand plans were made to turn them into more than just an annual event to regional tourism centres.

Nile Post understands that plans were underway but alas, the Covid-19 pandemic came knocking on the church doors.

Not only did these grand plans come to a pause, some of the achievements have since taken many steps back.

To check on the progress of this journey, our reporter’s first stop was at the Namugongo martyrs Anglican Site.

Inside the museum

Our reporter was told that the development was to be done on phases, phase one done into phase two the arpi – theatre.

Bishop Jackson Matovu, who is the chairperson of the Namugongo martyrs Anglican site development plan said that they had plans to construct the arpitheatre with a seating capacity of over 10,000 people but that will not be possible, at least not for now.

“We have organized in the play ground, that is where we will worship from,” he said.

“Those who have been to Namugongo Catholic shrine, the altar where the mass is celebrated is now leaking,” he added.

Bishop Matovu added that so far, the pilgrims will not be able convene in their usual place for its now a construction sight.

The construction site, covered in green iron sheets has a make shift arpitheatre in its initial stages, the church too has been demolished in hopes of constructing a new one.

Bishop Matovu adds that Phase also comprised of the 6 storied museum tower encompassing the story of Christianity in Uganda, re-furnishing of the famous Nakiyanja significant with the two wells said to have been pooled for washing bloody machetes after execution.

It also includes the construction of the children’s park which doubles as a resting area and the reconstruction of the Namugongo Anglican Church.

A stone throw away, at the Namugongo Catholic shrine, it is a similar story, phase one is still at 60% while other projects remain untouched.

From the presbytery of over 40 rooms to accommodate priests stay, the offices, pilgrim office and a place for retreats.

The pending works on the altar at the lake, a planned building to accommodate toilets and showers and the Completion of the water born toilet plus 2 more Lagoons.

The projects also face funding challenges with some pegged on promised they hope will be fulfilled

According to Father Lubega, the church is still waiting on pledges.

Bishop Matovu said that they are hoping for money that they expect to be released in the next financial year 2022/23.

The religious leaders said that this year’s June 3 might not be enough to raise the funds required to complete the projects.

But after 2 years of no pilgrimage, the future of Namugongo the tourism destination remains paramount as it is a chance to journey to the home of the martyrs.