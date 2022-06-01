Angolan President João Lourenço says the Democratic Republic of Congo has agreed to release two Rwandan soldiers it detained last week, amid rising border tensions.

Mr Lourenço – who’s acting as a mediator – made the announcement after separate talks with his Congolese and Rwandan counterparts.

His office said Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame had agreed to meet face-to-face in Angola, but didn’t give a date.

Rwanda and the DR Congo have accused each other of aiding armed militias in the border region and encouraging attacks.

Source: BBC