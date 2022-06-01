Twenty-four teams are set to tussle it out for a slot at the AFCON 2022 Finals set to be hosted by Ivory Coast in March 2023, the 34th edition of the continental men’s football championship, including Uganda.

Next Media’s Sanyuka Television is set to air various 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, the most-awaited one being Algeria vs. Uganda on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Uganda vs. Niger on June 8, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende will be another of the games to be broadcast, courtesy of their partners, StarTimes Uganda.

Sanyuka Television’s broadcast of the games will be in Luganda, both in commentary and build-up for these two games.

Uganda’s players in camp ahead of the Algeria and Niger fixtures include Charles Lukwago, Nafian Alionzi, Bevis Mugabi, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Elvis Bwomono, Khalid Aucho, Abdu Aziz Kayondo, Derrick Kakooza, Steven Serwadda, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Halid Lwaliwa, Isaac Muleme, Enoch Walusimbi, Musa Ramathan, Hakim Kiwanuka, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Martin Kizza, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Okwi, James Begisa, Marvin Youngman, Joseph Fahad Bayo and Jagason Muhammad Shaban.

Other 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers set to be broadcast live on Sanyuka Television are;

* Ghana vs. Madagascar, June 1, 2022, 10 PM

* Algeria vs. Uganda, June 4, 2022, 10 PM

* Egypt vs. Guniea, June 5, 2022, 10 PM

* Rwanda vs. Senegal, June 7, 2022, 10 PM

* Uganda vs. Niger, June 8, 2022, 4 PM

* Nigeria vs. Sierra Leone, June 9, 2022, 7 PM

ADVERTISEMENT