The permanent secretary in the ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Ramadhan Ggoobi, has asked local government accounting officers to spend money only in critical areas next financial year.

Ggoobi made the remarks during a meeting with accounting officers from various local governments at Hotel Africana. This was at the quarterly stakeholders’ meeting to discuss challenges affecting service delivery in local governments.

He explained that prioritisation of expenditures by these officers will spur economic growth.

Ggoobi told these accounting officers that no new government project will be allowed to commence next financial year without proof of land ownership (Land title).

He stated that any court awards arising from land disputes will be settled using local government existing unconditional budget provisions.

“Some people who donate land for government projects after some time change their mind about the offer and demand for ownership or compensation, hence the courts cases,” he said.

He stated that the ministry often receives letters from local governments requesting for funds to cater for court cases arising from land disputes.

Ggoobi cited some implementation challenges by Local governments which include: Delayed uploading of supplementary and quarterly expenditure limits, low absorption of budget, delays in operationalisation of approved administration units, inadequate popularisation of Parish Development Model and poor execution of construction projects.