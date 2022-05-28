Friends with benefits is a no strings attached arrangement. You can chill, hang out and get intimate until one of you finds someone they want to be with.

Some of these arrangements go on even when one of the parties gets into a relationship or even marriage.

In this type of arrangement, people are not supposed to fall in love or catch feelings. It is a relationship where you know it is not going anywhere, but once in a while, you both get naked and help each other out.

Horn is the only thing that pushes your friendship to such limits. Most besties have this kind of relationship. You know you can never marry them, but they can help out on a bad horny day.

Actually, these are the kind of arrangements that brew very good sexual partners. When people want to try out a new sex style, they always test it out in the friends with benefits arrangement.

There are rules to this type of arrangement. There is a silent Memorandum of Understanding. You must be on the same page with the person you are dealing with. This is simply to minimize their expectations.

Both parties must be honest. The person you decide to take on this adventure with must be very close and discreet. You must deal with someone who will take your honesty no matter how brutal.

There should be zero expectations. No matter how long the arrangement goes on, there should never be expectations.

Keep your feelings to yourself. The day you start feeling things is the day you push the other person away.

It is not written in blood, but you are not supposed to cheat in this type of arrangement. If you start catching feelings for someone else, you have to tell the other party so that they decide if they want to go on with the arrangement.

The same page commitment is what makes friends with benefits work. You must agree about everything that has anything to do with intimacy. Other than that, you will lose the sex and the friend.

In all honesty, there is always a party that will start catching feelings because sex is very emotional. But when this happens, make sure the other person knows so that you don’t end up with a used sex organ and a broken heart.

Till next time, chew each other knowing it is not going anywhere.