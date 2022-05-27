A senior officer in the UPDF, Lt. Col. Ariko Robert, 54 has been arrested in Katakwi while attempting to sell ivory.

Ariko was arrested from his home in Africa village, Getom sub county, Katakwi district.

The suspect is attached to 43 rd battalion.

As recently as a month ago UWA, the Uganda Police Force, and Natural Resource Conservation Network initiated a combined investigation to find the army official who was allegedly selling wildlife parts.

An anonymous tip led the undercover investigators, posing as buyers, to Ariko’s house this morning.

The suspect welcomed the “customers” who insisted on confirming the product before any negotiations.

Ariko took the “customers” to a Starlet UAG 464 E vehicle parked at his home where the products they wanted to see were being kept. On discovering the ivory in the vehicle’s trunk, Ariko was taken into custody.

He is currently under custody at Katakwi Central Police Station (CPS).