The National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has rejected the results of the Omoro by-election, saying that what happened should be a cause of worry to every Ugandan.

Ssenyonyi said that although what they experienced in Omoro is not new to them as a party, the trend has reached worrying levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NUP mouthpiece made these remarks while appearing on NBS Frontline, Thursday.

“What has happened today in Omoro County is not new but should worry every well meaning Ugandan out there,” Ssenyonyi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ssenyonyi, the election can not be regarded as fair, when some of their representatives were arrested a night before the election and were not able observe what was happening on Thursday.

“Our agents and election supervisors began to be arrested last night and are still behind bars. I can assure you that by close of business tomorrow, they will be set free with no charge,” Ssenyonyi said.

“The plan was to get them out of circulation so that the state does what it wants,” he added.

The NUP mouthpiece also castigated the country’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who he accused of dishing out cash to the electorate.

“Whenever you see Robinah Nabbanja involved in an election, know she has gone to distribute money. We saw what she did in Kayunga. When we saw her in Omoro, we knew what she was up to,” Ssenyonyi said.

NRM’s Andrew Ojok Oulanyah sailed to smooth victory in the Omoro-County by elections, to retain the seat within his family.

Oulanyah, the son of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah polled 14224 votes to put daylight between him and his closest competitor Simon Toolit Aketcha of the NUP who polled 1,633 votes.

The Electoral Commission (EC) described the election as majorly peaceful.

Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi said NUP is just trying to justify their loss.