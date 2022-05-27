Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a renowned senior paediatrician at Mulago hospital has said milk as a beverage if taken correctly is very beneficial for growing children and teenagers.

“Milk contains the daily required sources of water, proteins, calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, and Vitamin D which are much needed for growth, as well as strengthening teeth and bones for growing children,” Kitaka said while talking to a group of young people at a conference.

She said milk cannot be used as a whole meal, but rather as a healthy nourishment to a balanced diet.

“It is important to limit your child’s milk intake to 480 – 720 milliliters a day. Include iron-rich foods in your child’s diet, such as meat, poultry, fish, beans, and iron-fortified foods. Continue serving iron-fortified cereal until your child is eating a variety of iron-rich foods,” she said.

She said while calcium is the main benefit of milk for teen girls, milk also provides protein.

As for children and teenagers, Sabrina advised them to drink milk on a regular basis because it contains almost all the essential nutrients.

“Milk contains an appropriate balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat. Many children and teenagers have been removed from milk after their first birthday because of myths and a fear for developing lactose intolerance or excessive weight gain if too much milk is consumed. Worldwide, only 2 percent of the world’s population is lactose intolerant. Even lactose-intolerant adults may find that 1 glass of milk is tolerated, whereas an additional glass of milk or other milk product may produce symptoms,” she said.

She said if one was to look at the cost benefit analysis of giving a child or teenager a glass of milk per day, it outweighs would certainly go with the more beneficial approach of allowing that much needed glass of milk as children grow, Dr Sabrina says. ‘Children and teenagers are encouraged to eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly and sleep for at least 8 hours a day.’

Vincent Omoth, the marketing manager Fresh Dairy, said their Long life UHT milk has all the required ingredients as enumerated by Sabrina.

Omoth said their milk offers convenience to consumers because it lasts up to 90 days with or without it being refrigerated, tastes as good as fresh milk and is now available in both 500ml and 200ml packs.