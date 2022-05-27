The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni has called upon science teachers to halt their industrial action and return to work as government works on their promised salary increment.

This comes three weeks after science teachers across the country decided to go on strike over government’s failure to increase their salaries as directed by president Museveni.

On Thursday, Janet Museveni said she was aware of the science teachers’ grievances but requested them to return to work, saying government is working on their salary enhancements.

“Science teachers across the country, I call upon you all to be patriotic and return to work as the government finds solutions to address your demands,” she said.

The minister further urged the science teachers to exercise patience while government works on their matters.

“The government is not against paying you well. You should be patient as money is sourced to fulfil the promise,” she said.

It’s worth noting that in the presidential directive and cabinet resolutions of August 24, 2021, Museveni directed that salaries for all science teachers be increased starting Financial Year 2022/23.

According to the directive, newly-appointed scientists’ (degree holders) salary was supposed to be increased to Shs4 million while that of diploma holders to Shs3m.

Following government’s failure to honour the president’s directive, science teachers and their umbrella, Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union, in early May decided to lay down tools until their salaries are increased as directed by Museveni.