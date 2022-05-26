Fred Bamwine, the Kampala Region Commissioner for Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) has taken a swipe at the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), labelling them a party that lost its aim on arrival.

Bamwine, a former RDC for Masaka and Nakaseke respectively, while appearing on NBS TV’s Barometer talk show related NUP to a passenger bus plying the Kampala- Kenya route but the passengers stopped to buy some roadside bites and forgot to resume the journey.

“I will talk about the foundation of NUP. In the beginning, NUP was a bus headed to Kenya. When it reached Namawojjolo, it stopped to buy gonja and chicken and others took the opportunity to jump onto that bus before the driver could stop them,” Bamwine said.

“The people who entered the bus were more than the people they found inside the bus. Among the people who entered were three other people who were drivers and believed they could drive better than the driver they found in the seat,” he added.

He said that most of the passengers on the bus have no idea it was Kenyan bound and it would be less of their interest to enquire as long as they are nibbling on the delicacies being served around the bus.

“They are still eating the gonja and chicken but we are waiting to see what happens when the chicken and gonja runs out. You wait. We are watching,” he said.