The Gambian government says it is ready to prosecute former President Yahya Jammeh for what it called “the myriad of crimes” he committed during his rule.

It was responding to a report by the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, which investigated abuses that took place during his 22 years in power.

The former leader has been accused of corruption and serious human rights violations, including killings, disappearances and imprisonments, targeting opponents, journalists and gay men.

Mr Jammeh came to power in a military coup in 1994, and ruled until 2017 when he went into exile after a shock electoral defeat.

The 57-year-old now lives in Equatorial Guinea, which, according to the AFP news agency, has no extradition treaty with The Gambia.

Source: BBC