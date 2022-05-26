At least five people have lost their lives in an accident on Kyenjojo-Kyegegwa highway at Kyasitiri this morning. Eight others have sustained injuries in the accident, the territorial police at Kyegegwa confirmed.

According to the spokesperson for traffic police, Faridah Nampiima, the accident which involved a Toyota Hiace (drone) happened about 9:00am after one of its tyres burst.

The five deceased persons have been identified as Herbert Byamukama aged 46 years, Consolata Katusabe aged 47 years and a male juvenile only identified as Agondeze all residents of Kyaduri Kyenjojo district and two un indentified male adults.

The injured have been identified as ; Nabagereka aged 59 years a resident of Hesi Bunyangabo District, Asaba Bibohere aged 44 years a resident of Kyarusozi Kyenjojo District, Noah Katesigwa aged 45years a resident of Kyaduri Kyenjojo District, Sam Wabaire 32 years a resident of Rweza Makindye Sssbsgabo, Junior Samuel aged 20 years a resident of Mugusu Bunyangabo District, Fatuma Atuhaire aged 32 years, a resident of Mabira Kyaduri Kyenjojo district, Juliet Kemigabo 27 years, a resident of Kicucu Bunyangabo district.

“They were all rushed to Mubende referral Hospital for further management, while the bodies of the deceased conveyed to Kyegegwa hospital mortuary for post mortem,” Nampiima said.

Today’s accident is the second in a space of a week, attributed to tyre bust after one at Kafu bridge which claimed lives of two people.

This comes at a backdrop of increased accidents in the country. The month of May has registered 181 fatalities across the country, with hundreds other left with life changing injuries.