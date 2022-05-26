Telecom giants Airtel Uganda has unveiled a new service that will enable customers enjoy data, voice and short message services(SMS) services in one access.

Named the Airtel Smart Plans, the new service was launched on Wednesday afternoon at Sheraton Kampala hotel.

Speaking at the launch, Amit Kapur, the Airtel Uganda Chief Commercial Officer said the new service will give customers the best experience.

“The plans have been designed to enable customers’ access a one –stop solution for businesses, families and people who offer professional services. The Airtel Smart Plans offers a data, SMS, and voice resources in a single post-paid hustle free access,”Kapur said.

He explained that company will continue innovating and offering affordable products to support development of the country.

According to Henry Njoroge, the Airtel Uganda Marketing Manager explained that new service will allow customers to share voice , data and SMS with about four other people.

“On one package, a customer can add as much as four other people. The Airtel Smart Plans will ensure customers receive one month free of ShowMax subscription, one month free Airtel TV subscription and reduced roaming rates,”Njoroge said.

Njoroge noted that the Airtel Smart Plans will be categorized in Platinum and Gold.

“For Platinum, a customer will have to pay shs250,000 to get data worth 150GB, 2000 voice minutes, 1000SMS, Free Airtel TV monthly and 30 days free ShowMax. For those who subscribe to Gold ,they will to pay shs150,000 and will enjoy data worth 75GB, 2000 voice minutes, 1000 SMS,Free Airtel TV monthly and 30 days free ShowMax,”he noted.