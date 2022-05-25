Rubis Energy Uganda has donated Shs 10 million in an initiative to pad girls in Northern Uganda and also carbonise the environment through tree planting. The beneficiaries are school going children in Koboko district.

Speaking at the flag off, Henry Karuhanga, the CSR Referent at Rubis said the initiatives proposed by Rotaract stood out from the various optional proposals they received for CSR this year and spoke best to their strategy which has reducing our environmental footprint through de-carbonization or energy substitution, promoting safe working environments and contributing to a more virtuous society as the core pillars.

Jemimmah Aupata, the Fuel and Specialities Sales Manager at Rubis said many girls are unable to attend classes and attain a good education due to lack of menstrual sanitary towels, an issue that can easily be resolved if everyone comes together and they provide these items.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we are donating reusable pads worth Ushs 5 million to be sent to the girls in Northern Uganda and also providing fuel to the Rotary team that will be travelling upcountry to make these donations and also embark on a tree-planting drive,” Aupata said

A report by Build Africa indicated that 29.7% of adolescent girls miss a minimum of four days per menstrual cycle of the 80 days allocated to a school term.

Speaking on behalf of Rotary Uganda, Ian Mwiine commended Rubis for their efforts in the pad donation drive.

“We’d like to thank the team from Rubis for joining hands with us as we strive to ensure girls across the country have access to proper menstrual hygiene towels,” Mwiine said.