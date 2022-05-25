At about 1pm on Tuesday, President Museveni arrived at Odek Primary school to meet the Omoro NRM leaders and voters from the area.

Received by joyous locals dressed in yellow T-Shirts, Museveni was first briefed by the district leaders about the dire needs for the people of Omoro District.

Key among issues presented before the president included the poor state of roads and health facilities in the district.

The LC5 chairman Douglas Peter Okao Okello asked the government to consider establishing a special health facility for the children living with the nodding syndrome.

Okello further brought to the president’s attention challenges in resources meant for roads in Omoro.

“The funding we are receiving from the road fund, is meager. Even this financial year, from their location, we have received a shortfall of shs.158 million,” Okello said.

The Woman MP, Omoro district Catherine Lamwaka asked the president to fast track electricity connection in Omoro.

“A lot of sub-counties in Omoro County, their headquarters still don’t have power.”

In what then turned into a full political campaign in an area considered a strong hold for the National Unity Platform candidate, Simon Toolit Akecha, Richard Todwong the NRM Secretary General said that the withdrawal of NRM aspirants to give way to Andrew Ojok, saved the party from internal conflicts.

While addressing the voters, Museveni accused opposition politicians of peddling lies to discredit the NRM candidate whom he said is better placed to represent the Omoro County.

“The opposition has been telling lies that the money for cattle compensation for Omoro has been diverted to campaign for Ojok. That money is there, what has delayed it is the compensation. I will wait for the Attorney General to verify the names,,” Museveni told voters

Before leaving to address rallies at Lalogi and Opit, located about 15km apart, Museveni promised to construct a Vocational school in the area and finance Saccos in Omoro among other pledges.

“Our calculation is that if you put shs100 million in the saccos, shs1 million for each family, after one year , 100 families will have benefited. After four years, 400 families will have benefited from the sacco,’ Museveni reasoned.

Museveni also promised people of Omoro a processing machine for soya bean.

“Since the people of Omoro have started on soya bean, I am going to look for a processor for you. Once you agree on this one, and everybody is moving in that direction. I will also tarmac the Moroto road. I know it more than you.’ Museveni added.

Tuesday marked the last day for the candidates vying to take the Omoro Constituency seat to scout for votes.

All candidates have hinged their bids on improving services delivery including roads, health and education among others.

On Wednesday afternoon, a stakeholder meeting chaired by Justice Simon Byabakama the electoral body boss will be held in Omoro.

The meeting is expected to address all concerns before polling begins on Thursday.

Omoro county has 38,638 registered voters, who will go to the polls tomorrow, starting 7am.

Additional reporting by Isaac Otwii.