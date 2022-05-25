Businessman Hamis Kiggundu has accused Buganda Land Board of engaging in media propaganda regarding his stand off with the Mengo institution over the land in Kigo.

“My claim is on public land with freehold land tittles well as BLB’s claim is on milo land then why is BLB not open to joint boundary opening to draw the line between public land and milo land instead of stripping that low to media propaganda, character assassination and protection of a few BLB land fraudsters….Are these the moral values we want to teach our future generations,” Kiggundu queried in an interview with Nile Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiggundu has over the last couple of months engaged in a land wrangle with BLB which escalated when the two parties went to court.

The land in question is situated on Block 273-Kyadondo, between Serena Hotel Kigo and Mirembe Villas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiggundu said that there are people at BLB who are using the conflict to fight him hiding under Kabaka.

“These fraudsters have grabbed the land for the locals, and they include people working for the Buganda Land Board, who include, a man named Bashir Kizito, he works as a district land surveyor for Wakiso district, and at the same time surveyor, head of mapping for Buganda Land Board. He is the one who makes a report at Mengo, verifies it and takes it to the district, and approves it himself. You can’t say that one person can be responsible for attaching signatures on three different documents for the same cause, like making a report, approaching and verifying . It means that there is conflict of interest and I call upon Buganda Kingdom to investigate and probe Kizito Bashir, such that the law takes its own course,” Kiggundu said.