The election of a new cultural head of Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere has been indefinitely suspended pending the resolution of a succession dispute.

The exercise was slated for the 24th of this month but it was called off following an order of the court to have one Mubala Balam declared and instituted as Ikumbania II.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institution is yet to find a replacement for its inaugural fallen cultural head the late Dr. John Chrysostom Weyabire who passed away in February 2021.

Obwa Ikumbania bwa bugwere is made of 86 clans cutting across the four districts of Budaka, Kibuku, Palisa, and Butebo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were supposed to hold an election within 6 months but because of COVID 19 lockdown and other challenges we have not been able to,” said Mugulus Moses Joel, the prime minister.

Mugulus explained, “The election of Ikumbania II was scheduled to take place on 24th May but it was stopped by a court order from the high court in Mbale declaring one Mubala Balam Pangole as the duly elected Ikumbania.”

The decree by Lady Justice Margaret Apinga followed a consent judgement under application cause number 43 of 2021.

Mubala Balam Pangole accused a one Mbulambago Robert Mutono, allegedly being the chairperson council of elders, of declining to install him as the cultural leader having been unanimously declared the cultural leader by the council of 64 elders.

But 1st Deputy prime minister Kirya Badiru said, “The only body responsible for the election of Ikumbanias (cultural leader) is the culture council (made up of clan heads)”.

Obwa Ikumbnia bwa bugwere (cultura institution) premier Mugulus Moses Joel, accused the two of conspiring to secure a court order which Mubala subsequently presented to the ministry for gazatement as Ikumbania II.

However, Mubala Balam Pangole affirmed that he was elected by clan heads on January 8, 2006 at Kedeluna secondary school. The electoral process was presided over by the chairperson Electoral Commission of Obwa Ikumbania bwa Bugwere, Jimmy Kirya as provided by the constitution.

He concluded, “And no one else has been elected since that time.”

Having secured the court order, Mubala proceeded to the line ministry for subsequent gazatement as the Ikumbania II.

Mubala gazetted himself and a new constitution of Obwa Ikumbania bwa bugwere on August 27th, 2021 but the gazette was nullified by the Ministry of Gender.

The move was brought to the attention of the rival camp by the attorney general while verifying the documents before endorsement.

The institution was forced to halt the electoral process to deal with the court order.

This was confirmed by the State Minister Gender and Culture Peace Mutuzo on October 22, 2021 during a reconciliatory meeting at Maples hotel in Budaka district.

Obwa Ikumbania bwa bugwere was created in 2013 and gazated by the government 2014 under the cultural institutions act with the objective of promoting the cultural norms and values of the Bagwere tribe in Eastern uganda.