Beer company, Uganda Breweries through it s flagship brand, Bell Lager has released the first ever sign language advert in Uganda.

The advert is a demonstration of Bell’s celebration of diversity and contributes towards efforts to help shape a more inclusive society.

“As a brand, we recognise that our consumers fit within a much wider social reality, and we embrace the diversity that this brings. People with hearing disabilities are underrepresented within society, and through this advert, we want to step up, recognise their value and share the message of Mpola Enjoyments with them as part of our commitment to fulfilling a deeper social purpose,” said Matilda Babuleka, Brand Manager, Bell Lager.

As a demonstration of the brand’s embracing inclusive marketing practices, the advert under Bell Lager’s Mpola Enjoyments campaign incorporates visual language communicating to people with hearing disabilities who are often left out of mainstream communication.

According to officials from Diageo , the mother company for UBL, globally they have committed to being a champion of inclusion and diversity driven by the belief that inclusive and diverse culture makes for a better business and a better world.

“We will use our creative and media spend to support progressive voices, celebrate diversity in our advertising and help shape a tolerant society. We hope this inspires industry-wide change with more inclusive marketing through marketing campaigns that reach and resonate with people from all walks of life,” Babuleka said.