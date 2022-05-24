President Museveni has urged voters in Omoro not to make any mistake but rather vote for NRM’s Andrew Ojok Oulanyah to take forward the legacy left behind by his father Jacob Oulanyah.

Speaking while campaigning for Ojok, Museveni said it was sad that the former Speaker of Parliament died a few months into his term of office but noted it is high time his good deeds are repaid by voting for his son in the Omoro County by-election set for Thursday.

“We want to express condolence for the death of our son Oulanyah. He had showed good leadership. I’m sorry that we lost him but I am very happy with the people of Omoro. You are civilized people and know how to behave well because you reasoned rationally and said this was Oulanyah’s term. He didn’t finish it, and so let us send his son to finish it. This is Oulanyah’s term,” Museveni said during his first rally at Odek primary school.

The NRM national chairman later turned to Andrew Ojok whom he urged to try to emulate his father’s legacy to ensure he continues serving his people well while in Parliament.

“These people are not sending you but sending Oulanyah back. If you work well, ext time they will send Ojok back. “

Museveni also applauded the other candidates who had accepted to step down in favour of Ojok, saying this was a wise decision.

“So, I hope Ojok will continue Oulanyah’s work and help people get out of poverty.”

Earlier, Museveni had paid last respects to the late former speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyha by laying a wreath on his grave.

He also had a tête-à-tête with Andrew Ojok Oulanyah.