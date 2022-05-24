The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has organised a business exposition in a bid to contribute to economic growth, connect businesses to effective procurement systems, and support local small and medium enterprises.

The expo will take place at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Nile Post, the executive director at PPDA, Benson Turyame explained that the expo will provide companies with a unique platform to network with various stakeholders while assisting providers to tap into opportunities that public procurement offers to accelerate recovery from the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The goal of the exposition is to enhance stakeholders’ understanding of the public procurement and disposal processes and systems. The Uganda government annually spends up to 60% of its budget on Public Procurement of a vast range of goods, services, and works. This makes the expo the ultimate place for any provider looking for new business opportunities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turyame said the expo will also serve as an opportunity for the government agencies to showcase their achievements and accountability to the citizens and the event will culminate in an Awards gala on IC July 2022.

“The awards are meant to recognise different categories of stakeholders both in the public and private sectors who have excelled in executing the public procurement and disposal functions for national development,” he noted.

According to the organisers, the expo will offer an opportunity to providers and other stakeholders a chance to engage with key personnel and organisations that contribute to public procurement.

“We shall leverage the expo to train stakeholders on the electronic government procurement (e-GP) and conduct skill development sessions under different categories. All skills seminars will be for free,” he said.