Police in Mityana are investigating circumstances under which Pastor Samuel Kalibala disappeared with seven church members.

On Monday, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga noted that Pastor Kalibala and the seven members had disappeared for seven days from their home in Naama Central LCI, Naama Ward, Busimbi Division, in Mityana Municipality.

The disappeared members include; Jesca Namuwaya, (the wife to Kintu Sulait), Shakim Ssekyewa , aged 19, Shifrah Nampeewo, aged 17, Muhammad Muteesasira aged 10, Muhammed Ssenabulya aged 8, Angel Nakintu aged 4 and Mable Uwuzeeye.

“The pastor and his followers locked their homes and have since switched off their known contacts.” Enanga said.

Enanga added that police are following leads, after one of the followers, established contact with one of her daughters whom, she left behind.

“She immediately after switched off the phones and did not reveal her whereabouts. It is unfortunate that we have a Pastor, who is not transparent in his methods and for using his divine powers, to control his followers.” the police spokesperson said.

He warned that the pastor’s conduct has a potential of opening wounds for relatives to missed their loved ones, during the Kibwetere cult saga in Kanungu.

The police mouthpiece further assured the families that they should not lose hope as the search is ongoing adding; “We shall trace for the secret location, and bring all perpetrators to book.”

So far, three accomplices of Pastor Kalibala Samuel, who helped transport the victims have been arrested.

The arrested include; Harriet Kajubi, a 53 year old teacher, Harriet Nalweyiso, a 62 year old midwife and Shakim Ssekyewa, an 18 year old student.