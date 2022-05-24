By Michael Woira

Last week, I was in the Albertine to check on the progress of some of the developments that have been made and I was pleasantly surprised to see that a lot has happened ever since I was there some months ago.

Sometimes I think we fail to get the information that matters a lot to us as Ugandans not because we don’t seek for it but because we all can’t have chance to tour such areas that are developing at such rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have never been to the Albertine region, at least find a way to tour there some day and see how fast we are getting to our first oil.

The Final Investment Decision announcement in February 2022 by President Museveni marked a significant moment in Uganda’s energy sector development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FID assent signified the commitment of the oil companies to invest close to US$ 10 billion to develop our oil and gas resources through the execution of the Tilenga Project in Buliisa and Nwoya districts, the Kingfisher Development Project (KFDP) in Hoima and Kikuube Districts and, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) that will cross the ten (10) districts of Hoima, Kyotera, Rakai, Sembabule, Lwengo, Mubende, Kikuube, Gomba, Kakumiro, and Kyankwanzi in Uganda.

The FID that was signed includes the development of two oil fields on the shores of Lake Albert and the construction of the 1,443 kilometer East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) that, at full production, will channel 230,000 barrels per day to the Tanzanian coast for export and this expected to be done by 2025 according to CNOOC and Total Energies which is okay because all of us as Ugandans have high expectations that once this is sorted, we shall atleast have access to oil that isn’t so expensive as it is the case today.

Since 2006 when the oil discussion started in this country, a lot has been reached at especially in the Albertine for example at the Kingfisher Development Project, there is going to be a 19km of flow-lines to connect the fields to the CPF, A forty-six (46) kilometer 12 inch feeder pipeline from the Central Processing Facility in Buhuka to the export hub and Refinery in Kabaale, Hoima District, a Lake Water Abstraction station and other supporting

infrastructure and all this is now work in progress at the sites.

The acquisition of land for the King Fisher Development Area is being taken forward through development and implementation of three Resettlement Action Plans (RAPs) in a phased manner and for now the total land requirement for the Kingfisher Development Project is approximately 705 acres and Progress of land acquisition is at 99% signifying that the projects will catch-up with the deadline.

At the Tilenga project, Mota-Engil one of the first contractor at the site has more than 600 Ugandan workers with 6 main contractors that have been outsourced to do the work at the site and this is expected to increase the number of workers to 1000 which is good employment for our fellow Ugandans and the people of the Albertine since all these projects are also promoting local content.

Through the restoration programs in the Albertine region specifically Buliisa district, sixty (60) PAPs enrolled under vocational training and driving skills, 34 vocational training awaiting final exams and 26 PAPs under driving skills have received driving license and this has all been funded by Total according to Anita Kayongo the Head of Public Relations.

In addition to the skilling programs, Total has constructed Avogera Health Centre to provide healthcare to over 2,000 household within Avogera catchment area of Ngwendo sub-county and medical equipment from Joint Medical Stores and furniture procurement is in progress which is good for our people living in those areas and those who will work from there when official oil production starts.

Immediately when the FID was signed, it marked the beginning of the detailed Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phase by the joint venture partners which is an assurance that by 2025 we will be in the production phase already. It is during this phase that all of us as Ugandans will have significant benefits and opportunities from the sector through local content.

Yes, some people never believe that our government is working because they never visit such places but for those who know what is happening that side can recognize government’s consistent efforts in improving infrastructure required to support the oil and gas developments by constructing the Hoima International Airport (approx. US$800m) with works currently at close to 95% completion of the first phase and 700 kilometers of oil roads (approx. US$900m).

Amos Muriisa, a Public Relations Head at SBI which is constructing the Airport told us that the government of Uganda saw it wise to have a second International Airport in order to airlift the heavy equipment’s that will be used in the construction of the refinery and later this airport will also start handling passenger flights because it’s on the required standard recognized internationally.

UNOC in collaboration with the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK), in a bid to develop nationwide expertise in Uganda’s Oil and Gas Sector is skilling a number of students in skills like welding, fabrication and pipe work.

This institute is an accredited Center for International Vocational Qualifications (IVQs) Training in Oil and Gas and is an approved Center for City and Guilds and in the final stages of gaining accreditation by Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

UPIK is government tertiary institution under the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Michael Woira is a concerned Ugandan.