President Museveni who is also the NRM national chairman is today expected in Omoro where he will canvass support for the party flagbearer, Andrew Ojok Oulanyah.

According to the program, Museveni will address two meetings at Opit Senior Secondary School playground in Omoro town council, where he will meet party leaders from the sub-counties of Lakwana, Lakwaya, Akidi and Omoro Town Council.

He will also address leaders from Odek, Lalogi, Acet Town council and Orapwoyo sub counties at another rally in Odek Sub-county.

The president is also expected to pay a courtesy visit to Mzee Nathan Okori to commiserate with him and the entire family but to also lay a wreath on the deceased former speaker’s grave in bid to pay respect to the deceased.

On Tuesday, Ojok received blessing from his grandfather at his home in Lalogi village.

Omoro will on May 26 go into polls to elect their Member of Parliament.

The position fell vacant following the death of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in March.

He died from the US where he had been rushed after developing a terminal illness.

The race to replace Oulanyah has attracted six candidates including NRM’s Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, FDC’s Justine Odong Obiya, National Unity Platform’s Simon Toolit Akecha, ANT’s Oscar Kiiza and Jimmy Walter Onen and Terrence Odonga both of whom are independents.