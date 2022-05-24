President Museveni has this afternoon set off for Omoro District for the primary role of campaigning for the ruling NRM candidate in the Omoro County Parliamentary by-elections.

Museveni took a flight aboard his official chopper from Entebbe VIP Base and with him, he carried on his own, two briefcases.

While President Museveni is primarily meant to grace the party campaigns in the area which feature the son of former speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, the president is also confirmed to meet Oulanyah’s father Nathan Okori.

Okori has previously been outspoken regarding the cause of death of his son Oulanyah, claiming that the deceased had intimated that he was poisoned.

Museveni on his part rubbished claims and castigated whoever was spreading such reports.

Following the claims, Okori was summoned by the police to answer questions regarding the death of his son, but the process died quietly after those who were summoned with him including Minister Chris Baryomunsi made a deafening noise.

According to the program, Museveni will address two meetings at Opit Senior Secondary School playground in Omoro town council, where he will meet party leaders from the sub-counties of Lakwana, Lakwaya, Akidi and Omoro Town Council.

He will also address leaders from Odek, Lalogi, Acet Town council and Orapwoyo sub-counties at another rally in Odek Sub-county.

The president is also expected to pay a courtesy visit to Mzee Nathan Okori to commiserate with him and the entire family but also lay a wreath on the deceased former speaker’s grave in a bid to pay respect to the deceased.

On Tuesday, Ojok received blessings from his grandfather at his home in Lalogi village.

Omoro will on May 26 go into the polls to elect their Member of Parliament.