Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, who is the NRM candidate in the Omoro by-election, has said that he expected NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to support his candidature.

Ojok said that instead, the NUP principal who should be siding with young people, chose a candidate fit to be his “grandfather” to vie for the Omoro seat.

Ojok made these remarks while appearing on the NBS Television’s debate for the Omoro candidates.

“I expected Bobi Wine to support a young person like me, but he chose to go for my grandfather,” Ojok said.

“I know myself, and God knows me I am capable. This is a calling for me. How people perceive me is their opinion,” he added.

Ojok said that although he is aware of the good things that the former FDC and NUP candidate did for Omoro county, he believes that it is now time for young people like him to take on the mantle.

“ I appreciate Toolit Simon for his service when he served at Omoro MP. Age is just a number. If you look at the President, he started his journey young,” Ojok said.

Through out the campaign period, Ojok’s competitors have castigated him for fronting the work’s of his father, Jacob Oulanyah.

During the debate, Jimmy Onen, who is an NRM leaning independent candidate said that the Omoro seat should not be hereditary.

In response, Ojok said that he is more than just his father’s son.

“I am a person with leadership traits. If this was hereditary, I’d be an MP already, but we are going back to the voters to decide,” Ojok said.

Ojok added that it is the time for Omoro to come together, be all-encompassing as leaders because Omoro is bigger than all of them.

President Museveni is expected in Omoro later on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 to drum up support for Ojok ad campaigns in the area come to a close.

Other candidates in the race include Kizza Oscar (ANT), Odong Justine (FDC), Odonga Terence (IND), Onen Jimmy Walter (IND) and Tolit Simon Akecha (NUP).

According to the Electoral Commission schedule, elections in Omoro will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022.