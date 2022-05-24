Former Forum for Democratic Change president and political activist on Tuesday morning caught police pants down after escaping from the tight security at his home to surface in the city centre.

The four time presidential candidate and People’s Front for Transition leader a few weeks ago announced protests over the increased against high commodity prices in the country.

He was last week arrested several times as he attempted to storm the city centre and detained at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso district.

Tuesday was yet another day of scuffle as the opposition strongman tried to leave his home for the umpteenth time .

He was later arrested as he got out of his vehicle to challenge police’s presence at his home.

Besigye was later kept in a waiting police van for the largest part of the day before being released at night.

Beat security

Following the announcement of protests against high commodity prices in the country last month, police has deployed not less than five vehicles full with officers around his home in Kasangati every day.

This was the same situation on Tuesday.

However, the opposition strongman quietly sneaked out of his residence to the surprise of police that had deployed everywhere near his home.

Whereas there was no visible police deployment at the main entrance, a van and officers had been deployed a few metres and this worked as the observation post for any developments in regards Besigye’s movements.

But these too didn’t see him leave the home .

At Kasangati town near the junction to the road leading to Besigye’s home was also guarded.

However, at around 8am, a speeding while Toyota Land Cruiser V8 drove past the police officers without anyone noticing.

It took them many minutes to realize that Besigye had beaten their tight security to storm the city centre.

In city centre

Having beat security at his home, Besigye’s vehicle finally stopped at Arua Park where his vehicle was parked without anyone noticing it was him.

Whereas many know Besigye’s vehicle, they could not believe he was inside the vehicle since police which is always on his neck was nowhere to be seen.

It took more than 30 minutes before members of the public realized it was the former the People’s Front for Transition leader.

Crowd later gathered, attracting the attention of police to swing into action.

Besigye would later pull out a megaphone to address the crowd at Arua Park but this was confiscated by police prompting him to use another one.

Police later cut wires to the megaphones connected on his vehicle, prompting Besigye to blow a vuvuzela.

Police was later joined by Military Police and Special Forces Command soldiers to manage the situation at Arua Park where Besigye’s vehicle was parked in the middle of the road.

It took another 30 minutes or so for security to finally tow Besigye’s vehicle up to the Central Police Station.

By press time, the vehicle was still held at the Central Police Station as police ponders the next course of action.

Protests

On Monday, Besigye took a swipe at President Museveni for failure to provide a solution for the high commodity prices in the country.

Besigye blasted Museveni for asking the public to be frugal on the way they spend yet he himself cannot lead by example.

“How do you tell people to cut on expenses when you are living extravagantly,” Besigye questioned.

“He has not talked about what we have been saying that in such a situation, reduce on the cabinet because you do not need 80 ministers.”

President Museveni on Sunday literally provided no solution to the current crisis of high commodity prices.

Museveni said government will not waive taxes neither will it provide subsidies.

“Removing taxes or subsiding imports is suicidal and a blunder. I had sympathy for locally produced goods like sugar, cement because it people buy more of them it would be good. This was until I went to cabinet and looked at taxes we would lose,” Museveni said.

“Removal of taxes would mean tax loss to government. How then, do we fund our budget for roads, security, schools and health among others?”