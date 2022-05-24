A section of leaders in the opposition Democratic Party (DP) from the Makindye Division has called out President General Norbert Mao to resign from his position henceforth.

In a press conference at the party offices in Makindye, they accused their leader of spending more time in the activities of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) than those of the DP.

Among other things, the members say that they have seen Mao attending a zillion events for the ruling NRM yet he barely attends DP related activities. These claim that they are now confused about whether Mao is the president of DP or the NRM.

The party members also accuse Mao of deliberately eliminating the Democratic Party from participating in the Omoro byelections yet other parties have presented candidates.

These claim that Mao has decided to place his friendship with the family of late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah over and above the parties aims and objectives.

The same group wondered why of all NRM friends of Oulanyah, Mao was the one carried abroad to see Oulanyah on his death when even the deceased’s brother was having trouble having the same treatment.

They also claim that Mao is being guarded by Museveni’s elite Special Forces Command and unreachable.

“We wonder how an opposition party president can be guarded by the SFC, I have never seen it,” one of the speakers lamented

“We are not happy with him; we also ask that he should stop attacking other party leaders. It is not taking us anywhere unless you were sent by the government to malice other party leaders and you will be paid with your team,” he continued.

Mao has since rubbished the claims by the members, adding that since they are all leaders, there are ways in which party issues should be addressed.