Political activist and four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has managed to go past security at his home in Kasangati, and forcefully made his way to Kampala city centre.

The opposition strongman has urged Ugandans to “wake up” and react to the increasing prices of essential commodities in the country, saying that the government has not provided any solution.

Besigye also said that he will not allow to stay home, when Ugandans are suffering and asked police to arrest him if he has committed any crime.

“I will not accept to be kept in my house like I am a prisoner in my own country. This must stop,” Besigye was quoted saying on Tuesday.

On Monday, police managed to arrest and detain him in its van for hours as he tried to start his protests.

Before the arrest on Monday, Besigye had told media that President Museveni is being unfair by asking Ugandans to tighten their belts while he enjoys a share of over Shs 2 billion in daily expenses at the State House.