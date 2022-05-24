Four time presidential candidate and the leader of the People’s Front for Transition has been arrested and detained at Naggalama Police station in Mukono district.

The opposition strongman and activists had earlier in the day beat tight police security at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso district to storm the city centre.

At Arua Park where he caught security pants down, he addressed a crowd in which he urged them to join the fight in ensuring the crisis of high prices is dealt with by government.

However, Besigye’s vehicle was surrounded by police and later towed way to the Central Police Station in Kampala from where he was moved to Naggalama Police Station where he is currently detained.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, he has been arrested and is currently detained at Naggalama police station over charges related to inciting violence,”Owoyesigyire told the Nile Post.

This is the umpteenth time that Besigye is being arrested since he declared his bid to challenge President Museveni’s rule with whom they were in the 1986 bush war.

Both NRA bush war heroes developed a misunderstanding , prompting Besigye to abandon government in 1999 and in 2001 he stood against President Museveni.

Besigye has since then been arrested and detained for more than 100 times .

The Tuesday arrest was the fourth time since the start of this month when he declared protesting to challenge government to wake up and deal with the skyrocketing prices of most commodities in the country.