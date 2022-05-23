The father to the deceased former Speaker of Parliament, Nathan Okori has blessed his grandson, Andrew Ojok Oulanyah ahead of the Thursday Omoro County by-election.

On Monday, flanked by his sister Diana Acheng, Ojok knelt down as his granddad blessed him .

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am blessing you so that you become a Member of Parliament and serve your people like your father,” Mzee Okori said.

Ojok later proceeded to Acet sub-county to address his first rally of the day as the polls draw closer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then headed to Acet Subcounty to address his first rally of the day.

The position fell vacant after the death of former speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah who died last month in the US where he had been flown for treatment.

The Omoro county by-election has attracted six candidates including NRM’s Andrew Ojok, Onen Jimmy Walter (Independent), Odonga Terence (Independent), Tolit Simon Akecha (NUP), Kizza Oscar (ANT), and Odong Justine (FDC).

President Museveni, who is also the NRM national chairman is tomorrow Tuesday expected to be in Omoro to canvass votes for Ojok who was given the party flag.

National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi was over the weekend in Omoro canvassing votes for the party candidate, ), Tolit Simon Akecha.

The election is set for Thursday, May 26 but the campaigns end tomorrow Tuesday.