Agnes Umutoni is the head of Wealth Management at Standard Chartered Bank. In an interview with The Nile Post, she explained how individuals can use the bank to harness their wealth.

Excerpts below

What does wealth creation mean for you and your clients at Standard Chartered Bank?

Creating value for our clients comes first. Our recommendations are based solely on what’s best for our clients and our biggest goal is to have an impact on their livelihood.

At Standard Chartered, we are in a strong position to help our clients build a secure future for themselves and their families by providing objective, relevant advice and access to the solutions they need to achieve their ambitions.

Tell us more about why you are considered as the No.1 Wealth advisory bank?

We have had over 10 years’ experience in wealth advisory in Uganda and over 30 years within our Global network.

We personalise wealth content and advice to help our clients navigate market trends and seize opportunities. Our diverse and independent advice helps them make well informed decisions.

We have a range of local and global options for our clients that don’t require them to leave the country. Opening any international account to trade in foreign options is done in Uganda with the help of our wealth specialists and Relationship Managers.

We are the only bank in the market that offer foreign currency corporate bonds and an investment based Insurance product that guarantees 200% return upon maturity.

Our in house structure is a unmatched fully certified team of wealth specialists and our trained relationship managers are fully equipped to guide our clients make the right investments. We also prioritize regular portfolio reviews to ensure they stay on track at their leisure.

Convenience for our clients remains key. First step of investments is profiling, and our clients can do that right from our Mobile App. They can also enjoy preferential exchange rates online.

What options do you have available for clients as they get started?

Currently we offer Fixed Income commonly known as Treasury Bonds i.e. Local Currency government bonds and Foreign currency Corporate Bonds. These investments offer fixed coupon interest paid semi- annually.

We offer (Eduacare and Super Endowment) that pay out 200% of face value at maturity, Mid-term pay outs and additional benefits on critical illness, disability or death.

We have foreign exchange solutions that allow our clients to trade in over 13 currencies right from our SC Mobile App.

Final word?

The last few years have been quite telling, ensuring you and your loved ones stay protected should always take priority. At whatever stage of life you are at, we’ll match the right investment for you while maintaining the right balance of return and risk.