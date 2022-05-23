Several stakeholders have met and discussed ways of improving labour externalization to ensure Ugandans and government at large benefit from it.

The two day, high-level diaspora and labour externalization symposium was organized by the President’s Office under the theme:” Accelerating overseas employment for sustainable development”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the symposium, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said it high time labour externalization is streamlined in order to make it safer for Ugandan migrant workers, adding, its vital contribution to Uganda’s economy.

“Labour exports contribute significantly to the economy and should be better organised and supported.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also directed the Ministry of Gender to allow training centre operate fully without Covid restrictions.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Yunus Kakande who was represented by the Principal Assistant Secretary, Catherine Nassuna, noted that if managed well, labour externalisation can skyrocket Uganda’s economy.

“Labour externalisation is an inevitable result of the globalised world, and it is not necessarily bad as long as it is not abused. We know the economy, and that is the illegal recruiter. This Symposium must address the issue of monitoring, welfare and illegal recruitment.”

State Minister of Labour, Charles Okello Engola pointed out that there is need to properly manage labour externalisation, to kick out unscrupulous individuals.

On the issue of human trafficking, the minister said in order to tame the heinous vice, there is need to first understand the root causes.

Besides that, Okello noted that the sector has contributed tremendously to national development despite the numerous challenges.

He called upon stakeholders to put more efforts in streamlining labour externalisation.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender ,Aggrey Kibenge, informed the symposium that they have heavily invested in strengthening the regulatory framework with the different Stakeholders, in a bid to make the sector safer.

He added that preparations are underway to operationalise the bilateral agreement with UAE

Kibenge confirmed that the External Employment Management Information System(EEMIS) will ease operations in the industry, as there will be less complaints.

He, however, noted the need for better staffing of the clearance teams in order to get rid of delays.

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi, reiterated President Museveni’s call to all stakeholders, to play their respective roles in ensuring Uganda exports quality labour.

Walusimbi highlighted the need to professionalise the industry by offering training to workers especially on patriotism before leaving Uganda.

In line with the president’s directive, the Ambassador revealed that the Office of the President has resolved to have the symposiums biannually after every audit of the recruitment companies and all stakeholders in this Industry.

“The President’s office is already planning the second symposium to be held this year and we will give you more details.”

The Symposium was also attended by: Lands Minister, Judith Nabakooba, Senior State Attorney, Oliver Nantamu, Special Presidential advisors; Amelia Kyambadde, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, and Sarah Kanyike among other stakeholders.