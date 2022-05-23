The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) leader, Joseph Kabuleta, has warned government officials and officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) that they will be charged with war crimes for spearheading an operation in Karamoja sub region that led to loss of innocent lives.

A couple of months ago, UPDF was forced to confront warriors from both within and from neighbouring Kenya who had gone on a cattle rustling spree that led to loss of lives and animals.

However, the opposition objected to the manner in which the operation was done and called for an inquiry into the loss of innocent lives as a result of the army’s activities.

Speaking to The Nile Post shortly after a news conference held at NEED offices in Kampala on Monday, Kabuleta claimed scores of innocent people were tortured, killed during the UPDF operation.

Kabuleta, who has been traversing the country spreading the message of economic transformation, said the situation in Karamoja is terrible, adding that it seems that part of the country has been abandoned by the regime.

“There is a silent genocide in Karamoja, and we have shared these pictures so that you are able to share them with the world. The problem is that they [People of Karamoja] are born in the land which has minerals [and there are people who want to steal the minerals]. Let me not go into that,” he said.

Kabuleta explained that it is very unfortunate that the government cannot even compensate people of this region so that they can get the land to graze their cows, questioning why the regime cannot take the necessary steps to solve the problem at once.

“Our conversation is always going to be about resources, that is our conversation, people have other things to talk about. There is a lot of rubbish going in our country. You heard that old man{Museveni} saying none of his family is ever going to be poor again. This is why he is dividing the resources of this country and his family and his in-laws,” he said.

Kabuleta said many Ugandans will continue to be poor because one “greedy man” wants his family to be super rich, calling upon Ugandans to wake up and talk about challenges the people of Karamoja are facing at the moment.

“If we really love this country, we will tell them what is happening in Karamoja, if you want more pictures we shall give them to you,” he said.

Emmanuel Chero, NEED coordinator in Karamoja sub region told the Nile Post that things are not any better, blaming the government for failure to handle the situation which he said are some being fueled by some big wigs in the government.

“There is direct involvement of the military in the current situation of cattle rustling. They began by withdrawing the soldiers, they began giving the warriors guns,” he claimed.