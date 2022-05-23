Political activist and four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has been arrested and locked up in a police van.

Besigye had attempted to resume his protests termed as “Muzuukuke” which is literally translated as “Wake Up” on Monday morning.

Before the arrest, the opposition strongman had addressed media on the ongoing inflation in the country, saying government had not offered solutions.

Besigye characterised President Museveni’s Sunday address on the economic situation in the country, saying it was just “empty talk” with no takeaways.

“We are on our own and therefore, we must find our own solutions to the crisis we face, Ugandans should wake up,” Besigye thundered.

His address to the media was happening while police was at his gate. They did not give him a chance to leave.

The People’s Front for Transition, a movement headed by Besigye posted on Twitter moments after their leader’s arrest saying that police is acting like criminals and that the arrest will have consequences.

“Holding him at home will not solve the economic crisis we face, a crisis started by Mr. Museveni regime. No turning back. Muzuukuke campaign continues,” the Front said in a tweet.

But Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire insisted that, “Besigye is not under arrest but restrained after scuffle with police officers. We had to block him and in the process of blocking him there was physical altercation with our officers leading to his restraint. He is not under arrest but we are monitoring his movements.”