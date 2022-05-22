Two National Unity Platform (NUP) officials died and six are injured following an accident along the Pallisa – Kumi highway on Saturday.

According to Ageca Oscar Gregory who is the East Kyoga Region Police spokesperson, the NUP team was traveling in a Toyota Wish car registration number UBD57A.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The car was carrying seven occupants and media crew for the National Unity Platform. It had a punctured tyre which burst, causing the motor vehicle to hit a guard rail and overturn,” Ageca said in a statement.

The deceased were identified as Yakubu Kiggundu Yusuf, a NUP councillor LCIII in Kazo, and Denis Waiswa, a councillor in Iganga municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, at least six other people, including journalists were injured in the accident and rushed to a nearby health facility to get first aid.

NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi told this website that the car was headed to Omoro to join the team that is already on ground to drum up support for Toolit Simon, who is their candidate for next week’s Omoro MP by-election.

“As we approached Omoro for Simon Toolit Simon’s campaigns,we learnt that one of the cars coming to join us got involved in an accident. Sadly, Yakubu Kigundu and Denis Waiswa died,” Ssenyonyi said.

This website has also established that a journalist attached to BBS TV was among those injured in the accident and he is currently receiving treatment.

The accident now adds to Uganda’s worsening road carnage situation over the past few weeks.

According to a police report, a total of 103 people were killed in a period of six days in this month in various accidents.