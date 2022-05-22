The leadership of the National Resistance Movement(NRM) has said preparations are underway for President Museveni to hit the campaign trail in Omoro next week to gather support for Andrew Ojok, the NRM candidate.

NRM leaders have for the last three weeks camped in Omoro to campaign for Ojok who wants to replace his father, the late Jacob Oulanyah.

They have also convened several meetings with various groups to teach them how they can utilise government programmes already in place to get themselves out of poverty.

The campaigns have entered the last lap as all contestants remain with only three days to lure the locals to entrust them with their votes in a bid to represent them in parliament for the four years left.

Elections will be held on May 26.

Meanwhile yesterday while meeting a section of religious leaders within Omoro district to sensitise them about their responsibility to transform their believers, the secretary general of NRM, Richard Todwong, urged them to preach the gospel of wealth creation.

Todwong said the clergy have concentrated so much on delivering the gospel leaving the churchgoers poorer and vulnerable.

“Church leaders should start to pay keen interest and attention to the alternative ‘gospel’ of socio-economic transformation. You cannot be a church leader who superintends over members that are full time-poor. Getting people out of their subsistence way of living should never be left to political leaders,” Todwong said.

Although, Todwong believes the government is liable to improve the lives of citizens, he emphasised such is a noble role and therefore requires collective efforts from every leader and member of society to realise the dream.

“I want to mobilise you to be more mindful about the welfare of your followers. Teach them to fear God but also take some time during your church sermons to advise them to involve themselves in income-generating activities to transform their families and communities,” he said.

Todwong said the cardinal role and justification of any leader irrespective of category in society is to ensure there is influence and positive change that is seen and felt among the people they lead.