Businessman Hamis Kiggundu has appealed to the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga to institute reforms at the Buganda Land Board to tackle alleged fraud by some officials at the organisation.

Speaking after a meeting called by the Ministry of Lands to discuss an ongoing conflict between Kiggundu and the Buganda Land Board over land in Kigo, Kiggundu said there were officials at the Buganda Land Board using the Kabaka’s name to grab the kingdom’s land, and land belonging to ordinary people.

“These people are using the power of their offices to grab land belonging to Buganda and Baganda. I humbly appeal to the Katikkiro to take an interest in this matter and institute reforms before these people turnish the image of the kingdom,” Kiggundu said.

“They have also tried to grab my land by claiming that I connived with officers at Wakiso District Land Board to grab the Kabaka’s land in Kigo. They have done this through blackmail, threats and character assassination in the media. As a Muganda, I cannot differ from the aspirations of Buganda or even fight with my King. Its the people I am talking about who are the problem.”

Kiggundu’s appeal follows the resurrection of a land dispute at Kigo after Buganda Land Board officials petitioned the Commissioner Land Registration to cancel the businessman’s land titles accusing him of overlapping Kabaka’s Mailo with freehold titles.

Through his lawyers, Muwema and Company advocates, Kiggundu asserts that he is the rightful owner of the land that he legally obtained from Wakiso district land board.