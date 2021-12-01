Police have launched investigations into circumstances under which unknown assailants killed a police officer on his way to work and took his gun.

According to the Judiciary, the incident happened near the home of Justice Ajiji Alex Mackay and the police officer was reporting to work at the home in the evening.

“We have learnt of an unfortunate incident where an unidentified assailant attacked a Police Guard at the judge’s residence in Soroti, grabbed his gun and shot him dead. The thug then whisked away with the gun,” the Judiciary said in a statement.

It is reported that the deceased was waylaid as he reported for duty for the night shift and as he rode his bicycle, the assailants shot and killed him instantly before taking off with his gun.

However, by the time of the incident, according to the Judiciary, the judge was away in Nebbi.

“We however commiserate together with the family of the deceased Police officer. Police has commenced Investigations into the incident, we shall endeavour to keep you updated.”

The East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, ASP Oscar Ageca identified the deceased as Sgt. Emuria Gideon.

“We have reviewed the facts surrounding the incident and a serious manhunt for the suspects has already began, based on the available leads. At this moment, the IGP and the entire police fraternity, mourn the loss of Sgt. Emuria, who had dedicated his life to serving the public. Our thoughts and prayers go to his immediate family, friends and relatives,”Ageca said.

“Guard duties are one of the cardinal functions of the police, and there is absolutely, no reason for such senseless acts of violence against officers. Although the motive of the assailants is not yet determined, we believe this was a targeted murder.”

A similar incident happened in 2017 in Mbarara when unknown assailants killed Police Constable Vincent Byaruhanga, 40, at around 6.30am while coming from duty at the residence of then Mbarara High court judge, Duncan Gaswaga in Nkokonjeru Kamukuzi Division.

Police then said that the killers pretended to be repairing a broken motorcycle on the roadside.

When the police officer reached the assailants, they asked him to help them fix the motorcycle and that when he bent down, he was hit with an iron bar.

They later grabbed his gun that they used to shoot him dead and ran away.