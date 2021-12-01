Dr Peter Mwesige, a distinguished media trainer and executive director of the African Centre for Media Excellence and his lawyer wife Jacqueline Asiimwe have called time on their marriage.

Without divulging details, Mwesige broke the news of their court induced separation in a tweet on November 30.

Friends, the High Court in Kampala has this afternoon agreed to dissolve our marriage of nearly 20 years.

It was not all pretty, but I thank God for the life we shared for about 18 years.

Jackie and I will continue sharing the responsibility of bringing up our boys. 🙏🏽 — Peter G. Mwesige (@pmwesige) November 30, 2021

He said the couple will continue sharing the responsibility of bringing up their boys. The separation was a result of a court process which Mwesige said was not “pretty.”

While the two had been married for nearly 20 years, it is clear from the tweet that they had not been living together for the last two years.

The two, who have been in the public limelight for years, wedded in a low-key ceremony in Perryman, Maryland, USA on December 22, 2002.

Asiimwe is yet to publicly comment or write about their separation.

But in a cryptic tweet yesterday quoting Cynthia Thurlow, an renowned intermittent fasting and Wellness expert, Asiimwe wrote: “Bad chapters can still create good stories. Wrong paths can still lead to right places. Failed dreams can still create successful people. Sometimes it takes losing yourself to find yourself.”

Asiimwe is chief executive officer of CivSource Africa, a philanthropy advisory service company that she founded in 2017. She is the daughter of Rev Benon Mugarura, the former chaplain of St Francis Chapel at Makerere University.

In 2018 in an interview with The Observer, Asiimwe said he fell for Mwesige because she found him to be a principled person.

“If he says he is going to do something, he does it. He is a very dependable person. He is very hardworking and very passionate about the media. Oh my God! And I think that is one of the things that really appeal to me,” she said.