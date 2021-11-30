MTN Uganda has improved the voice minutes and MBs with the new MTN Super Bundles package to give its corporate and business customers more value for their money as they go about their business.

This is, in line with the company’s vision of delivering the benefits of a modern connected world to its customers.

Available in 3-day, 14-day and 30-day voice and data packages, the MTN Super bundles now come with even more voice minutes and more data MBs for the same price hence allowing customers to do more with the MTN Super Bundles at no extra cost.

Prospective clients can enjoy the best deals on the most reliable and affordable voice and data by subscribing to the MTN Super Bundles through dialling *160*60# to get started.

Commenting about the improved super bundles offer, Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer said their target clients for the MTN super bundles are in the prime years of their lives.

“They are shaping their dreams, building businesses, looking for prospective clients, upgrading their education, making meaningful social capital among other things. To do that, they need stable, reliable, and affordable voice and data which the MTN super bundles deliver,” said Somdev.

“The MTN Super bundles really work for anyone juggling the hustle, family and friends. I encourage anyone with any business, whether corporate, trading and school to try out this offer that has been tailor made for them with the intention of giving them more value to enable them to get to the top.”

Below are the MTN Super Bundles Packages: