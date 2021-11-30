The Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, has called for improved budget allocations to the health sector.

He made the remarks whole interacting with health workers at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital last week.

“We are alive to the requirements of the Abuja declaration which requires us to allocate at least 15 percent of our budgets to health. The last time I checked, we were still at 8 percent. It is going even down this financial year. That should really be something to concern all of us,” Mpuuga said.

He was speaking after health workers led by the hospital’s medical director, Dr Sophie Namasopo reported the funding challenges that have compromised service delivery at the facility.

For instance, this financial year, the hospital which serves all the six districts in Kigezi sub-region and part of Ntungamo district, was allocated Shs 1.2 billion for drugs and other medical supplies which Dr Namasopo said is inadequate to meet the demand on ground.

The hospital is also grappling with power outages which has affected the operations of the surgical theatre and production of the much needed oxygen.

Some equipment especially those used for diagnostics have also reportedly blown because of the unstable power supply to the hospital.

The opposition leader also had consultations with religious leaders, farmers and local leaders.