Butambala Member of Parliament Muwanga Kivumbi has hailed government for introducing the Emyooga initiative which he said is a great block towards achieving the much-desired economic transformation in Uganda.

“Emyooga program is good for our people and I encourage the public to embrace it. As an MP I pledge to support without focusing on any political inclination this program. You will not see me come to your office asking you to give money to this sacco or the other,”Kivumbi said.

“Let only the legitimate saccos and associations be the ones to benefit from this program. For the other

Kivumbi made the remarks on Monday during a monitoring visit for Emyooga program by the State Minister for Finance in charge of Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo

Muwanga said Emyooga is the only government program that does not consider political inclination for anyone to benefit, encouraging his constituents to embrace Emyooga and other government programs for theirs and the country’s economic transformation.

He also sounded a warning to all saboteurs of government programs in the district as well as embezzlers of government funds.

The National Unity Platform MP also implored leaders at the different levels to actively engage in all development programs, cautioning them on contradictory actions that have in the past crippled some Government programs.

The State Minister in charge of Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo underscored the need for everyone to understand the Emyooga Initiative, including leaders and the program beneficiaries, if the program is to achieve its intended purpose.

He explained that Emyooga being seed capital, does not contradict any teachings of the Islamic faith, encouraging everyone to embrace the life-changing program.

Butambala district received a total of shs560 million worth of seed capital to benefit over 3000 members in 105 Emyooga Saccos and these have so far, been able to mobilize up to 141m in savings.