Two people have been confirmed dead and three are currently battling serious injuries following a gas explosion in Kisenyi, Mbarara City.

The Incident according to Mbarara Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Lt Col James Mwesigye was a result of poorly checked scrap metal that contained a gas cylinder.

“The people who deal with scrap, whenever you are buying be very careful and ensure the metal is not dangerous. It is a gas cylinder that caused this situation, they packed it disgustingly so the owner has no idea, we must be very careful while dealing with these things,” he said.

According to Mugume, the scrap dealers were seen cutting through the gas cylinder by certain people and were consequently warned but did not take heed.

“I am told one warned them and said what they were cutting is dangerous and will burst to kill them but they continued cutting,” he added.

A police statement confirmed the developments adding that ‘Our teams from Mbarara Central Police Station have cordoned off the scene and bodies of the deceased conveyed to Mbarara Referral Hospital for postmortem.’

“Three people were left with serious injuries. They include Kamusiime Gashom and Tumwebaze John who are admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment,” a statement from Rwiizi Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasiira reads.

“It’s alleged the explosion happened at a scrap metal shop where they were trying to cut the gas cylinder, it exploded, killing the two instantly,” the statement continues