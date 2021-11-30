The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has defended the man who was arrested for selling the grasshoppers also known as Nsenene on a Uganda Airlines flight saying all airlines sell a lot of things in-flight.

In a video that went viral on social media last week, Mubiru was seen vending grasshoppers that he had put in a polythene bag to passengers in the economy class of the Uganda Airlines fight UR 446 that was headed to Dubai on November 26.

Consequently, Police at Entebbe Airport arrested Mubiru and Habib Kiggundu for allegedly vending grasshoppers on the plane.

Mayiga said in a statement that if the carrier disapproves of vending, they should simply state so, otherwise those who bought the insects appreciate their taste.

“Mubiru could be adept at salesmanship. No need to stir up a storm in a tea cup. It is common to see passengers carry their own food onto the plane which is cleared by the ground crew. Travellers on buses always vend food and other items,” said Mayiga.

The Katikkiro said he fails to understand the fuss about Paul Mubiru vending Nsenene on a Uganda Airlines flight because all airlines vend lots of things in-flight.

“I have witnessed passengers doing forex exchange transactions on board many times, ”he said.

Mubiru had apologised for his acts.

“I am sorry to the fellow countrymen and women, staff of Uganda Airlines, passengers and everyone hurt by the act on board. I recorded that video in question not to tarnish the airline but for comedy purposes specifically TikTok deeds,” Mubiru said in a letter to the Uganda Airlines country manager.