Anti-corruption officials have announced that they have now opted for lifestyle audit to catch thieves.

Speaking to the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday, IGG Beti Kamya said that many corruption suspects do not get apprehended due to lack of evidence.

Kamya said: “The face of corruption is that lifestyle which you can not account for. That car which you can not afford, that mansion which your salary can not afford, that is the lifestyle that people should be suspicious about.”

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit boss Col Edith Nakalema said that when corruption is eliminated, the country will have a budget that all of us will enjoy.

“The only obstacle that is hindering our development in this country is corruption,” she said.

“The fight against corruption has almost become a song, with some asking themselves where there is political will to fight it.”

Despite government’s efforts to eradicate the vice, public funds continue to be swindled.

According to Beti Kamya, Uganda loses about shs 10 trillion annually due to corruption.

The UN General Assembly by Resolution 58/4 of 31st October 2003 designated 9th December as the International Anti-Corruption Day for a global observance to promote awareness about the dangers of corruption and set strategies to eliminate it.

According to Kamya, It is a day meant for governments and non-government actors as well as all political, civic and religious constituencies to collaborate against corruption.

Kamya said that local and religious leaders reach more Ugandans than anyone else and therefore urged them to join the fight and engage in the various anti-corruption products and campaigns.