Uganda Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Farmers Association (Hortifresh) last week launched an office at Kampala to coordinate its members across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State for Agriculture, Bwiino Kyakulaga, said Uganda is second to Nigeria in as far as export of fresh fruits and vegetables is concerned. He said Uganda currently exports 5.8 million tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables annually and aims to raise export earnings to $ 1 billion annually.

Odrek Rwabwogo, a senior presidential advisor and a farmer said the horticulture sector has continuously faced several challenges leading to an increasing number of interceptions of the country’s export consignments mainly in the European Union (EU) due to poor quality and packaging.

He said this has greatly inhibited the country from optimally harnessing the immense opportunities that exist in the EU and other markets for the sector.

“To address these challenges, and prepare the country for a successful EU audit of the sector in late 2019, President Yoweri Museveni assigned the then Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda, to chair a multi-sectoral committee. The multi-sectoral committee successfully prepared the country for the audit, and made several recommendations for the development of the horticulture sector. One of the recommendations is better institutional organization of the sector through, among others, having one apex body for the sector to ease engagements with government and private sector-private sector engagements and self-regulation,” he said.

Fred Zaake, head of horticulture in the ministry of Agriculture, said the crop sub sector, which includes horticulture, contributes 14.4 percent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said the horticulture industry, more than ever before, provides one of the most promising areas for increasing incomes in the rural areas, improving nutrition of the people, diversification of exports, provision of raw materials for agro-based industries and creation of employment, especially for the youth.

The participants signed a declaration stating their desire to cooperate and work together under the umbrella of HortiFresh, and to support it to create and set up an independent, dedicated and professional secretariat to serve members, negotiate with buyers, government and other stakeholders.