In what experts have described as one of the deadliest military onslaughts, UPDF carried out a 3am surprise attack on ADF bases deep inside DR Congo, bringing the group to its knees.

At around 3am, DRC time and 5am East African time, UPDF fighter jets attacked four Allied Democratic Forces bases in in Eastern Congo.

According to sources privy to the attack but preferred to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter, during the raid, of the four bases, three were completely wiped out and the ADF leadership there was killed.

“The fourth base was so huge with over 1000 fighters but during the early morning raids, the UPDF destroyed 70% of the rebels in the camp which acted as the biggest training base for the ADF,” the source told the Nile Post.

“Those that were hurt by artillery were then assaulted by the fighter jets that were hovering over them.”

The Tuesday morning attack also saw the fighter jets retreat, before ground troops returned at around 11am to comb the area but also carry out reconnaissance to ensure there are no remnants of the rebels.

“The operation was meant to make sure they(ADF) don’t build bases to antagonize people in Congo but also stop their attacks in Uganda,” the source added.

The Nile Post can also authoritatively report that whereas the Congolese army had asked Uganda to inform them two days before the attack, this did not happen as the UPDF used the cover of darkness to launch surprise offensives against the rebel group which was recently declared a terrorist outfit.

On Tuesday morning, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso confirmed the attack on ADF bases.

“This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,” Brig Byekwaso tweeted.

“The targets were accurately hit and operations against the terrorists will continue as we look for other targets of opportunity during ground operations,” she added in a statement released later.