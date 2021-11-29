Ugandans have been advised to invest in real estate to grow their income because real estate is one of the greatest sources of revenue to Uganda’s economy.

The advice was given by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the closure of the homes and construction expo on Friday 26th November 2021.

Alupo pledged that government would create a conducive environment for the the real estate developers and other investors in the country.

This year’s event run under the theme’ “embracing technology in construction” at Danube home in Kampala.

Catherine Tamale, one of the organisers from Comfort Homes called on the public to invest in infrastructure.

“Government should subsidise on the bank interest rates so that the real estate business is eased. Government should also work on sensitising the public about business and how to be part of real estate business,” she said.

She urged Ugandans to invest even with the little resources they land including limited land.