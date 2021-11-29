Aviation Police at Entebbe Airport have arrested two people for allegedly vending grasshoppers, commonly referred as Nsenene aboard a Uganda Airlines flight.

In a video that went viral on social media, an unidentified man was seen vending grasshoppers that he had stuck in a polythene bag to passengers in the economy class of the Uganda Airlines fight UR 446 to Dubai on Friday.

However, according to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga aviation security deemed it fit to have two people including Paul Mubiru, the man who was captured vending the insects and Habib Kiggundu who recorded the video arrested.

“Whereas the grasshoppers are not prohibited on the airline, the two went ahead and open a polyethene bag where they started vending the insects. This aroused excitement among other passengers but also disrupted others,”Enanga said.

He noted that whereas one of the flight attendants asked Mubiru to stop the act of vending from the aircraft , he disregarded the advice.

“They posed safety risks when they spoke on top of their voices after removing masks. They have been charged with being common nuisances, disobeying lawful instructions and negligent behaviour likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease.”

The development comes a few days after Mubiru apologized for his acts that he admitted were unbecoming.

“I am sorry to the fellow countrymen and women, staff of Uganda Airlines, passengers and everyone hurt by the act on board. I recorded that video in question not to tarnish or ashame the airline but for comedy purposes specifically TikTok deeds,”Mubiru said in a letter to the Uganda Airlines country manager.

He explained that what happened as vending in the video that went viral was all for comical purposes and that it was not for transactional purposes as claimed.

“I continue to send in my apology and I authorize you to make my apology public so that the other parties affected can also forgive me.”

Earlier, the Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala had ordered the suspension of all staff who were on the said flight to Dubai when the incident happened.