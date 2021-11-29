As bold and brave women across Uganda continue to break career barriers, Johnnie Walker, a brand that has stood for progress for over 200 years held an event to celebrate them on Saturday.

Rachel Dumba, one of Uganda Breweries Limited’s board members hosted an all-female Blue Club get-together at Kampala Serena Hotel to celebrate these remarkable women.

“The Blue Club has always been a macho men’s club, so we challenged ourselves as UBL to become more inclusive and we decided to organise this event to exclusively celebrate women,” said Dumba.

Though whisky has been perceived as a predominantly male affair, several women appreciate their whisky.

This inclusiveness comes at a time when Johnnie Walker has just announced a female master blender Emma Walker, who replaces Jim Beveridge who has held the position for 40 years.

In his remarks, UBL Marketing Director, Emmy Hashakimana thanked the guests for blazing the trail and inspiring many young ladies.

“There are lots of you that are inspiring ladies out there whether intended or unintended by just doing what you are doing and I think it’s worth celebrating,” he said.

“The ones who keep walking are those who take bold steps, those who refuse to stand still and keep breaking boundaries. I’m sure those who are here have had to break barriers. This is to celebrate you. Keep walking,” Hashakimana added.

The Reserve Brand Ambassador Agaba Tumusiime took the distinguished guests that ranged from CEOs and entrepreneurs on a whisky journey from Green Label, Aged 18, and Blue Label, to enable them appreciate the iconic liquid.

It was an evening fine dining, whisky conversations, networking and fun with entertainment from Joseph Sax, an in-house pianist and karaoke from the ladies themselves.